Crash Ends With Sonora Man’s Arrest

Columbia, CA – Three people were injured in a rollover crash on Italian Bar Road in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County.

The collision happened recently north of Baxter Quarry Road. The driver, 51-year-old Matthew Johnson, and his two passengers, 35-year-old Noelle Orr and 54-year-old Allan Sinseros, all from Sonora, were in a 1994 Chevrolet pickup southbound on Italian Bar Road. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado detailed, “The truck was going about 15 miles per hour when Johnson allowed the vehicle to travel off the road, where it overturned onto a steep embankment.” The three occupants sustained minor injuries in the collision.

During the investigation, it was determined that Johnson was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and he was arrested. After being treated, he was taken to the Tuolumne County Jail and booked for felony DUI causing bodily injury. Machado added, “It was determined that Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.”