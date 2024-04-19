Farmers Market In Standard Has New Operator

Peaceful Valley Farmers Market View Photo

Standard, CA — The Tuolumne County Resource Conservation District will be opening a new Standard Farmer’s Market starting next month and running into October.

The group made the decision because the former Peaceful Valley Farmers Market was not planning to operate this year. The new market will be set up in the same parking lot on Peaceful Valley Road in East Sonora. It will be open every Friday from 4-8 pm from May 3 through October 18.

The market will host a variety of vendors selling produce, artisanal goods, food, drinks, and will also include live music and cooking demonstrations. Interested vendors can apply at www.tcrcd.org or call 209-642-8304 for more information.

TCRCD is a non-regulatory special district formed in 2005 to promote Natural Resource Conservation in Tuolumne County. It is governed by a 9-member voluntary board of directors appointed by the county board of supervisors and the Sonora City Council.