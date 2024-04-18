RV Crash On Highway 120 In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County, CA — First responders are on the scene of an RV crash on Highway 120 near Don Pedro Lake this afternoon.

The trailer went off the highway near Jacksonville Road and down a 250-foot embankment. When the CHP and fire arrived on the scene, they could see two people outside of the RV. The CHP also reports the smell of propane coming from the camper. Luckily, fire crews quickly reached two tanks on the RV and shut off the tanks.

Due to the steep and rough terrain, the pair are not able to walk up to the roadway. Instead, a rope rescue is underway.