Final Weekend For Local Ski Resorts

Dodge Ridged Ski Resort run View Photo

Pinecrest, CA — The 2023-24 ski season, which saw above-average snowfall, is coming to a close this weekend for local resorts Dodge Ridge and Bear Valley.

This season marked the first time that both resorts were under the same ownership, the California Mountain Resort Company.

Bear Valley, located off Highway 4 in Alpine County, opened for the winter season on December 9, and Dodge Ridge started just under a month later, on January 5. The Sierra Nevada welcomed plenty of snowfall this year, as the California Department of Water Resources reported on April 1st that the amount was 110% of average for the season.

Both Dodge Ridge and Bear Valley will be hosting year-end celebrations this coming weekend.

At Dodge Ridge, the annual Pond Skim will take place on Saturday where skiers and snowboarders will test their skills and bravery by attempting to skim across a specialty-crafted snow pond. Registration runs from 9-11 am that day and the event will begin at noon.

At Bear Valley, there will be a Dual Giant Slalom event on Saturday, starting at 11:30 am.

The season ends at both resorts, the following day, late Sunday afternoon.