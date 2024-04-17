Motorcycle Crash Results in DUI

Tuolumne County, CA – A Riverbank man was arrested for DUI after crashing on Highway 49 near the Montezuma Junction.

The crash happened on Friday, April 12, around 7 p.m., north of Highway 120. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado details that 30-year-old Darrien Molvig was riding a 2021 Harley Davidson along with his passenger, 21-year-old Amber Caldwell of Modesto, at approximately 60 miles per hour. Machado states, “Molvig made an unsafe turning movement and caused his Harley Davidson motorcycle to overturn in the roadway.”

The pair was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained moderate injuries. They were taken by a private party to Adventist Health Sonora for treatment of those injuries. Officers determined Molvig was driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, and he was arrested for felony DUI.