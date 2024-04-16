Clear
71.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Old Priest Road To Close For Maintenance

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Road closed sign

Road closed sign

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Work on Old Priest Grade in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County will close the roadway for four hours one day this week.

Tuolumne County Public Works reports that crews will be conducting general maintenance all day on Thursday, April 18th. The work will include brushing, slide cleanups, and culvert cleanouts along the entire roadway. The hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Highway 120, New Priest Grade, is an alternative route. Motorists are asked to be aware of all construction signs and follow traffic control personnel’s directions while slowing down and using caution in the cone zones.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 