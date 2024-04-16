Old Priest Road To Close For Maintenance

Road closed sign View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Work on Old Priest Grade in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County will close the roadway for four hours one day this week.

Tuolumne County Public Works reports that crews will be conducting general maintenance all day on Thursday, April 18th. The work will include brushing, slide cleanups, and culvert cleanouts along the entire roadway. The hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Highway 120, New Priest Grade, is an alternative route. Motorists are asked to be aware of all construction signs and follow traffic control personnel’s directions while slowing down and using caution in the cone zones.