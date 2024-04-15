TC Supervisors To Further Discuss Proposed Sales Tax Increase

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors is moving toward placing a measure on the November ballot asking voters to increase the sales tax in the unincorporated parts of the county by 1%.

Under the proposal, it would increase the existing 7.25% tax up to 8.25%. It would include a 20-year sunset clause, so the increase would expire in 2045. There would be no restrictions on how the county could spend the new money. It would bring an estimated $7.5 million annually to the county’s coffers.

A sales tax measure was voted down for the unincorporated areas of Tuolumne County just two years ago but passed in the City of Sonora.

At Tuesday’s meeting, staff will ask the board if there are any changes that they desire to see in the structure of the proposal, including the proposed rate. In addition, they will select two supervisors to be on an ad hoc committee that will refine the ordinance and draft the ballot argument in favor. A vote to actually place the tax on the ballot will come later in the summer.

The sales tax discussion is in addition to several other items on the agenda, including the development of a county-sanctioned homeless camp on Justice Center Drive, as reported here.

There will also be a vote on approving goals and policies for the formation of a countywide Community Facilities District, which would place additional taxes on new residential and commercial buildings constructed in the county. Click here to view an earlier story on the plan.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9 am.