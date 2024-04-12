Putting Litter In Its Place In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Cleanup event at Woods Creek flyer View Photo

Sonora, CA – The public can pitch in this weekend to put litter in its place in Tuolumne County.

Saturday, April 13, is the Community Clean-Up Event at Woods Creek Park in Sonora, and those wanting to volunteer can still register. The event begins at 9 a.m. and is hosted by the Tuolumne County Public Works Department, Solid Waste Division.

According to public works officials, the Caltrans Clean California Local Grant Program has been instrumental in addressing litter and illegal dumping issues in Tuolumne County. The campaign is a key component of the Clean California initiative and aims to educate residents and visitors on proper trash disposal.

As a gateway to Yosemite National Park, the campaign aims to promote environmentally conscious behaviors and long-term stewardship. The Don’t Trash Tuolumne Cleanup Campaign, a public initiative, aims to eliminate existing litter and illegal dumping areas while providing educational resources to maintain cleanliness, safety, and beauty in Tuolumne County, shared public works officials.

The campaign is open to all and includes a mascot contest for K–12 students. Other community cleanup events are to be held this spring and summer. The Caltrans Clean California Local Grant Program provided funding for this initiative. The goal is to eliminate litter and illegal dumping areas while promoting long-term stewardship in the county. To register, click here.