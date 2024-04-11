Deadline Approaches For Mother Lode Roundup Parade Entries

64th Annual Mother Lode Round-up Parade View Photo

Sonora, CA — In just one month, thousands will be gathering in downtown Sonora for the annual Mother Lode Roundup Parade.

The Saturday morning celebration is one of the highlights of the two-day Mother Lode Roundup that always falls on Mother’s Day weekend.

New Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse General Chairman Mike Suess says the deadline for entering the parade is April 24. He adds, “We are doing ok with the entries, but of course, I am one of those who would like to see the numbers go higher and higher. Our parade used to have over 300 entries at one point, and last year it was between 120 and 130 entries. It is a chance to acknowledge the community for their support of this great event that is put on every year.”

There is a $30 fee to enter and several awards are handed to top entrants.

This year’s Mother Lode Roundup falls on May 11-12. Other Round Up events before the Rodeo include the stage interviews of the queen contestants on Saturday, April 20 at 11am followed by the Great Steak BBQ from 4 pm – 7 pm both at the Sheriff’s Posse Grounds. Wednesday, May 8 at 6 pm is the Rick Restivo Memorial Band Review and Thursday, May 9 is the Queen Coronation / Calcutta at 5 pm in the Posse Grounds Arena.