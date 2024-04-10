Notable Delays On Mono Way Planned For Two Weeks

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District has hired a contractor to install a new gravity sewer mainline on Mono Way and there will be slow-and-go traffic for two weeks.

It will begin on Friday, April 12, and continue through Friday, April 26. The work area stretches from Edgemont Acres Road to Hillsdale Drive. The work hours are weekdays from 7 am – 3:30 pm. During this time, there will only be one lane of traffic open, and up to 20-minute delays can be expected. Travelers are encouraged to use an alternate route if possible.

All businesses and homes within the work zone will remain accessible.

Njirich and Sons will be overseeing the work.