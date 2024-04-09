Investigation Into Demolition And Burglary Of Tuolumne Cabin

Cabin Destroyed By Excavator View Photos

Tuolumne, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an obscure case where someone used an excavator to tear apart a residence and steal items.

The cabin owner, Joseph Rezek, tells Clarke Broadcasting that the crime happened sometime between March 29 and April 5. The cabin is located on Grizzly Mine Road off of 1st Avenue in Tuolumne, and it appeared as though some other nearby buildings were also damaged by the excavator.

Because he was away from the cabin, it is difficult to pinpoint the actual date when it occurred. Rezek says there was easily $200,000 in damage/theft from the incident.

Sgt. Jacob Ostich with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports, “The reporting party/victim had a small excavator on the property. It is believed the suspect used the victim’s excavator to break into the cabin and the surrounding structures. The suspect caused several thousands of dollars worth of damage to the property. The victim reported that several firearms were taken from the cabin.”

Sgt. Ostoich adds that an investigation into the crime is ongoing. It is unknown if any suspects have been identified. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 209-533-5815