Part of the Total Solar Eclipse Seen In The Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — Those with special glasses were able to view around 36-percent of the solar eclipse from the Mother Lode this morning. Although California was outside the path of totality, between 31% and 35% of the sun was blocked by the moon’s movement in front of the sun.

Community news partner Jack Forkner sent a video taken at about 10:00 am from Copperopolis, the image is also from his video.

The partial eclipse lasted approximately two hours from when the moon could first be seen moving in front of the sun until it completely moved away. The 115-mile wide path of totality, where the sun’s disc completely covered by the moon, spanned across areas of Mexico, Canada and U.S. states from Texas to Maine.

The total eclipse is considered among the grandest of cosmic spectacles. The next total solar eclipse will be visible from the area from around Redding, California to Florida in 21 years, on August 12, 2045.