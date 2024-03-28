Update On Two Injured Pooches And New Abandoned Dog

Two injured dogs recovering from surgery at the Tuolumne County Animal Control shelter View Photos

Jamestown, CA – Two dogs are recovering after needing surgery to repair broken legs, while another pooch has been found abandoned in the Columbia area.

Tuolumne County Animals Control updates that the two dogs pictured in the image box are doing well after their surgeries.

“They are both recovering from surgery and doing great. We want to thank everyone who continues to donate to these animals.” They shared, “Once they have fully recovered, they will go up for adoption.”

As earlier reported here, shelter officials turned to the public for help to pay for the costly surgeries for both dogs. The Labrador mix named Mack came in with a broken femur that required expensive orthopedic surgery. The other brindled-haired dog fell out of the bed of a moving truck on Highway 49 near Chinese Camp, breaking the femur bone in his left leg. The pooch ended up having to have his leg amputated.

On Wednesday, shelter officials reported that crews had found this bulldog mix abandoned in the Columbia area.

“We had received numerous calls regarding this poor girl being dumped near the Parrott’s Ferry Bridge. After several failed attempts to capture her, a trap was placed, and she decided to take a look,” recount animal control officials.

No one has come to claim the canine, which appears to be in good shape, as shelter officials added that she is “very timid and needs someone who has time and patience while she gets comfortable.” All these dogs will soon be ready to find their “fur-ever” homes.