March Weekend and Palm Sunday Events

There are several events planned for this weekend, March 23 and 24.

Mustache March 22nd is an annual event that raises money for local people who are fighting cancer. T-shirt sales before the event is the bulk of the fundraising and this Friday at 8 pm there is an event with a mustache contest for the gentlemen, a wig contest for the ladies, live music, a silent auction and raffle items. Details are in the event listing here.

The Calaveras Fairgrounds will host the annual Gem and Mineral Show this Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. The event features gold panning, demonstrations, exhibits, a silent auction, kids zone, treasure hunt, food and coffee bar, and prize drawing. There will be various items for sale featuring gems, rocks, minerals, fossils, tools, beads, jewelry and more.

Saturday is the 4th Annual Vets Ruck March. Pre registration was due by March 1st get a patch and event shirt of the size you want, overall participation is free and welcome to all ages. After all registered participants have received their shirts and patches, any shirts and patches still available can be purchased. Participants are encouraged to bring a backpack that is at least 22 pounds of items to donate to the Homeless Veterans Program after the March. Donation ideas and more details are in the event listing here.

The Knights Ferry Recreation Area will be host to Civil War Days. The event, put on by the American Civil War Association is an experience in living history, with visitors encouraged to stop by the camps, tour the store set up on site, and watch the battles. The camp will be in the Stanislaus River Park in Knights Ferry, near the historic covered bridge. Battle times are Saturday at 1 and 4 pm and Sunday at 11 am and 2 pm.

Pebbles in a Pond is hosting the fourth live show event: The Rippling Effect of Democracy…We, the People! The event offers storytelling, music, and visual art, including a student art show and musicians. The program includes a tribute to the late Amy-Ada Haratani and her deceased husband Joe, who both were sent to internment camps during WWII for people of Japanese descent. The program is geared for school-age children through adults, but younger children are welcome. The event is held from 2 to 4 pm at the Tuolumne Community Resilience Center as detailed here.

The annual Polystyrene Collection will happen this Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm, details are here.

It is the last weekend to see Sierra Repertory Theater’s is performance of “The Play That Goes Wrong” at the East Sonora Theater. The play is a classic murder mystery full of mischief, more details are in the blog Monty Python Meets Sherlock Holmes In SRT’s Latest Show.

Calaveras Big Trees State Park is open but there is a storm approaching. The park’s Saturday guided walk around the North Grove Trail is free with paid admission to the park, details are here.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Papa’s New Roost. Check out the movie times at local theaters, review the Snow Report in the weather section and see the conditions yourself via local webcams here.