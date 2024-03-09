Celebrating International Women’s Day

Event keynote speaker Shasta Nelson View Photos

Sonora, CA – More than 175 women from the Mother Lode celebrated International Women’s Day today by cultivating connections.

Attendees learned how to foster healthy friendships at a special workshop hosted by Adventist Health Sonora. The event was held this afternoon at the Sonora Opera Hall in downtown Sonora. Hospital officials noted, “Social connections are vital to our physical, mental and spiritual health. And in a small, rural area like ours, strong relationships enable our entire community to thrive.”

Some local high school students were honored as the emerging next generation of leaders. There was also a panel discussion on local women in leadership. Then attendees heard from the keynote speaker, Shasta Nelson, author, TEDx speaker, and social relationships expert. She explored the science of healthy relationships, developing tools to strengthen relationships and celebrate women as leaders in the community.

Admission to the event was $25 per person, with all proceeds benefiting Project HOPE, an AHS crisis fund to support patients in need in the community.