Second Week In March Events

There are several events planned for this weekend, March 9th and 10th.

First, Friday March 8th at 9:30 am the Calaveras Celtic faire and Concert opens at the Calaveras Fairgrounds. The Scottish Highland games are back along with the Imperial Knights Tournament of Champions, over 100 vendors to help find your kilt, your family history shield, a Scottish meat pie, or even a Guinness on tap. The weekend features a whiskey tasting competition, over four hundred costume performers, juggling and more. There are five stages with the main stage hosting Blaggards, Wicked Tinkers, Blackeyed Dempseys, Stout Rebellion, Hounds of Belfast, Golden Bough, and Black Irish Band. The event is rain or shine with light rain expected Sunday. Parking is free Friday for the educational day for families and students with the venue closing at 2:30 pm. Saturday and Sunday the gates open at 10 am, parking is $10 cash only, details are here.

The annual TuCare Dinner and Auction will take place this Saturday inside of the Sonora Elks Lodge. The theme is “Working Together to Make California Golden”. The Keynote speakers are California State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil and Mike Albrecht, the President of the American Loggers Council.

The Sonora Chamber of Commerce and the 2nd Saturday Art Night Committee are promoting Second Saturday Art Night in downtown Sonora along Washington Street from 5 until 8 PM. Galleries, restaurants and shops will be open later to offer art, live music performances and demonstrations.

The Tuolumne County Arts’ festive and froggy closing reception is Saturday from 2-4 PM at the Tuolumne County Arts’ main building at 21 N. Washington Street in Sonora. Later the building will be open for free arts and crafts with Stacy Lindsey hosting a workshop about print making. Details are here.

At the Aronos Club their monthly dance is held on second Saturday from 7:00pm to 9:00pm for social dancing. There’s a variety of dancing from ballroom to line dancing for the whole family. Entry is $10 for adults, event organizers not it’s a great way to meet new friends.

Laurel McGraws Senior Project for literacy will feature games, treats, prizes, photos with Cat and the Hat, and Dr Seuss read aloud at Twain Harte Elementary School’s cafeteria. The event is from 1 to 4 pm on Saturday as detailed here.

If you have a dog or cat in Calaveras need of a Rabies vaccine or microchip, come to the Dog and Cat Rabies Vaccination and Microchipping Clinic Saturday morning. The clinic is free to all Calaveras County residents as detailed here.

The Valley Springs Optimist Club is supporting the Volunteer Center and Partners to present the 2024 Melodrama “Showdown at Lola’s Saloon” or “Leave Lillie Alone” Performances are Fridays and Saturdays through March 16th. You are invited to cheer, boo and hiss throughout the show inside of the Veterans Memorial Hall in Valley Springs as detailed here.

MYACT is performing “Freaky Friday: The Musical” is a stage adaptation of the classic story where a mother, Katherine, and her teenage daughter, Ellie, magically switch bodies. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Details are in the event listing here.

Sierra Repertory Theater is performing “The Play That Goes Wrong” at the East Sonora Theater. The play is a classic murder mystery full of mischief, more details are in the blog Monty Python Meets Sherlock Holmes In SRT’s Latest Show.

The Sonora High Ag Boosters and the FFA will be at Wilco this Saturday, March 9th, from 10 am- 1pm selling tickets for the annual Ag Boosters drive through dinner. Tickets are pre sale only and are $90 each. Each ticket is for a dinner that feeds 4-6 people with the dinner pick up at the Sheriff’s Posse grounds Saturday, April 6th from 4-6 pm.

Calaveras Big Trees State Park is open, check out our traffic section for any changes in chain controls on Highway 4. The park’s Saturday guided walk around the North Grove Trail is free with paid admission to the park, details are here.

The Odd Fellows of Lafayette Lodge Number 65, will serve an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast this Sunday morning from 8 until 11 AM at the La Grange Odd Fellows Hall in La Grange. Breakfast usually includes ham and cheese omelets, sausages, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, coffee and orange juice.

Make reservations by Saturday for the VFW Post 2600 San Andreas’ Irish Dinner on Tuesday at 6 PM by calling 209-754-3916. They will be serving Corned Beef ‘n Cabbage with Veggies, Salad, and Dessert inside of the Hall. The cost for dinner is $15 each or $14 for Veterans and free for World War II & Korean War Veterans.

Register your classic vehicle now for the second annual Horses and Horsepower event in May. The event will take place at the Chester and Push Horse Rescue. All car and truck models up to 1975 are invited to be a part of this show, details are here.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Papa’s New Roost. Check out the movie times at local theaters, skiers and snowboarders check out the Snow Report in the weather section and see the conditions yourself via local webcams here.