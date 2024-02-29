Some Events Canceled Due To Storm

Courthouse Park in Sonora View Photo

Some Saturday, March 2nd events have been canceled due to impacts of the incoming weather system.

The Tuolumne County Master Gardeners canceled their March 2nd Open Garden Day at the Demonstration Garden Saturday in Sonora due to the impending winter storm. Organizers state, “Please join us for our April Open Garden Day on Saturday, April 6th!”

Mother Lode Bonsai Club has canceled its Saturday meeting at the San Andreas Library also due to the impending winter storm.

Saturday’s youth talent event “Spoken Word” has been rescheduled for April 6th due to the weather.

Today’s events: To wrap up a month-long celebration of heart health, Adventist Health Sonora invites the community to a Heart Walk through downtown Sonora at noon on Thursday, February 29. The event will begin at Courthouse park as detailed in the event listing here.

A collection of frog art and frog facts on display at the Sonora Chamber of Commerce in Downtown Sonora. Event organizers encourage visitors to “Leap from frog art to frog fact to ring in the leap year, and use our froggy photo station to celebrate!” The exhibit is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM and a festive and froggy closing reception is planned for Saturday, March 2nd from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM.

Friday events: MYACT is performing “Freaky Friday: The Musical” is a stage adaptation of the classic story where a mother, Katherine, and her teenage daughter, Ellie, magically switch bodies. Performances are the first and second weekends of March, and the times are Friday and Saturday at 7pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Details are in the event listing here.

Friday is the Women Helping Other Woman (WHOW) Ladies Night Out Leap Year BUNCO event. According to organizers the event will be a “Fun evening of BUNCO, light refreshments and prizes.” Details on how to sign up and the cost to join the dice game are in the event listing here.

Sierra Repertory Theater is performing “The Play That Goes Wrong” at the East Sonora Theater. The play is a classic murder mystery full of mischief, more details are in the blog Monty Python Meets Sherlock Holmes In SRT’s Latest Show.

Saturday events:

The Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division and the Greater Valley Conservation Corps confirm they will be hosting the tire recycling event for Tuolumne County residents this Saturday from 8 AM to Noon. The event will be held in East Sonora at the Greater Valley Conservation Corps satellite offices located at 14993 Camage Avenue, details are here.

Calaveras Big Trees State Park states “Since we sit at about 5,000ft elevation, we’re expecting quite a bit of snow, which may lead to delayed openings or even park closures. Travel up to the park is not recommended, but if you must be out in the weather, make sure you carry chains that fit your vehicle and know how to put them on, bring a shovel in case you need to dig yourself out, and spare blankets and warm clothes in case you get stranded for a while. As always, never drive faster than is safe for current conditions.”

Bear Valley Resort reports “We prepare well in advance for these type of storms and plan to operate as much as we can with the weather challenges NOAA has put forth in their forecast for the coming days.” Their advice, “check our social media sites for the current and updated information regarding Daily Lift Operations, current conditions as well as the daily weather and avalanche information surrounding the upper and lower mountain. Prepare for travel and operational delays due to heavy snowfall, winds and avalanche mitigation work as well as snow removal around the resort.” For more information review deep snow safety tips here and check road conditions in our Traffic section here.

Sunday events: Weather permitting the Columbia Artist Jazz Series will continue with a concert featuring the Mario Flores Latin Jazz Band and Guitarist Johnny Valdes at the Dogwood Forum on the Columbia College campus. Admission is free and the music starts at 2 p.m.

The Mother Lode Adventist Junior Academy plans to journey “Into the Deep Blue Sea” at their 16th annual dinner and auction. Enjoy a delicious dinner, bid on great silent auction items and participate in a fun live auction with all proceeds going toward campus safety updates, playground improvements and student scholarships. Details are here.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide for March is Papa’s New Roost. Check out the movie times at local theaters, skiers and snowboarders check out the Snow Report in the weather section and see the conditions yourself via local webcams here.