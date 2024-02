The pursuit unfolded over approximately 11 minutes, spanning more than 11 miles throughout the county at speeds exceeding 80 miles per hour. As the suspect vehicle decelerated near Sawmill Flat and Yankee Hill Road, the CHP officer employed a Pursuit Intervention Technique, forcing the driver to lose control and rendering the Chevrolet Silverado inoperable.

Subsequently, the driver abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Both the CHP officer and a Sheriff’s Deputy pursued the suspect on foot, ultimately apprehending him. The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Joshua Gagen of Sonora. Following the arrest, Gagen was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on multiple felony charges.