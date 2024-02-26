Clear
House Fire Displaces Valley Springs Residents, Pet Dies

By B.J. Hansen
Valley Springs, CA — There was a destructive house fire along Greer Way in the Rancho Calaveras area of Valley Springs on Sunday afternoon.

Arriving firefighters found the attic, two bedrooms, and an outside deck engulfed in flames. All of the occupants made it out of the home safely. Four adults and four minors were displaced and assisted by the American Red Cross. A family pet, however, a cockatiel/parrott, died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Other agencies which responded were CAL Fire, Linden/Peters Fire, and San Andreas Fire.

