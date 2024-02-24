Two Family Members Seriously Injured In HWY 12/26 Crash

Collision on Highway 12 and Lime Creek Road in Valley Springs -- CCF photo View Photos

Valley Springs, CA – Two family members were seriously injured in a collision on Highway 12/26 in Calaveras County.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire crews report that it happened Thursday night when two vehicles collided head-on near Lime Creek Road in Valley Springs. They report that a mother and daughter suffered major injuries and were transported to trauma centers in the valley. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

Exactly what caused the crash remains under investigation by the CHP.