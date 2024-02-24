Clear
52.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Two Family Members Seriously Injured In HWY 12/26 Crash

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Collision on Highway 12 and Lime Creek Road in Valley Springs -- CCF photo

Collision on Highway 12 and Lime Creek Road in Valley Springs -- CCF photo

Photo Icon View Photos

Valley Springs, CA – Two family members were seriously injured in a collision on Highway 12/26 in Calaveras County.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire crews report that it happened Thursday night when two vehicles collided head-on near Lime Creek Road in Valley Springs. They report that a mother and daughter suffered major injuries and were transported to trauma centers in the valley. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

Exactly what caused the crash remains under investigation by the CHP.

  • Collision on Highway 12 and Lime Creek Road in Valley Springs -- CCF photo
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 