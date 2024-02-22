Dominic Schmitz Sentenced To 6 Years For Sex Crimes Involving Minors In Sonora

Tuolumne County District Attorney's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– Dominic Schmitz, originally from Minnesota, has been sentenced to six years in state prison for pandering and contacting minors for sex crimes, announced Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke today. Schmitz’s sentencing, which occurred on February 20, followed his guilty plea on January 23, to charges including Pandering by Encouraging a Minor Under 16, Pandering by Encouraging a Minor 16 or Over, and Contacting a Minor for a Sexual Offense. These charges are violations of specific sections of the Penal Code. Additionally, Schmitz will be required to register as a sex offender in California for life.

The charges stem from a September 23, 2023, incident where Schmitz approached four female students from Sonora High School at Applebee’s during a homecoming event. He handed one of the students a card with handwritten text reading, “Have any teens for sell? Hit me up,” along with a phone number and Cash App tag. Subsequently, a concerned Sonora High School teacher detained Schmitz until authorities from the Sonora Police Department arrived.

During a pat-down search, officers found Schmitz in possession of condoms and sexual lubricant and noted he was aroused. In a subsequent investigation by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, Schmitz admitted to preferring 14- to 16-year-old girls, soliciting girls to set up a pyramid scheme, and intending to exploit them.

Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Novelli prosecuted the case.