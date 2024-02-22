Jacob Crabtree Sentenced To Over 22 Years In State Prison For Sex Crimes

Tuolumne County District Attorney's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke announced that on January 29, former Tuolumne resident Jacob Crabtree, 47, was sentenced to 22 years and 8 months in State Prison.

The sentence follows Mr. Crabtree’s guilty plea to five counts of forcible lewd and lascivious Act on a minor. These crimes were committed against his niece over a three-and-a-half-year period beginning when she was ten years old. Additionally, Crabtree pleaded guilty to one count of forcible sexual penetration by force. This offense was committed against his daughter’s 19-year-old friend, whom he had known since she was about 5 years old.

Each of the crimes Crabtree admitted to is classified as a violent offense, limiting the credits he can receive in prison and qualifying as strike offenses for potential future felonies. As a result of these convictions, Crabtree will also be required to register as a sex offender. Due to the severity of the offenses, he will undergo evaluation by the Department of State Hospitals before being considered eligible for parole, to determine if he meets the criteria as a sexually violent predator.

The investigation of this case was conducted by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, with prosecution led by Deputy District Attorney Samantha Arnerich.