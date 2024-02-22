TUD Work Will Disrupt Sonora Road And Impact Water Service

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne Utilities District construction crews are scheduled to shut down a water main in the Brentwood area on Friday, February 23, between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The shutdown is necessary to install a valve assembly as part of the Longeway Loop at the South Fork capital improvement project.

Residents in the affected area may experience little to no water pressure during this period. Those impacted will be notified directly via phone and physical door hangers. As part of the construction, crews will close and detour around a short section of South Fork Rd. at its intersection with Longeway Rd. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution and consider alternative routes if possible.

For further information, individuals can contact the Tuolumne Utilities District office at (209) 532-5536 or visit www.tudwater.com.