Vehicle Ignites On Fire Near Don Pedro

Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that a vehicle has caught on fire on Highway 132 near Hayward Road in the Don Pedro area.

The fire was located in a vehicle turnout at around 6:45 am. The arriving first responders noted that the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene. It is unclear if there are any injuries related to the incident, but early indications are that the vehicle may have been abandoned. Crews are working to mop up the fire and investigate the situation. Be prepared for activity in the area.