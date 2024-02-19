Sonora Prepares For 2024 Housing Element Update

Sonora, CA– The City of Sonora gears up for the 2024 Housing Element update as officials release the 2024 Housing Element for public scrutiny and feedback.

The document, unveiled on Tuesday, February 13th, initiates a 30-day public comment period. According to municipal authorities, the Housing Element must undergo updates every five to six years, adhering to specific statutory guidelines and compulsory review by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD). The previous update took place in 2019.

To engage with residents, the City has scheduled an Open House at City Hall on Thursday, February 22. The event is slated to run from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at 94 N Washington St. Those interested in obtaining additional details or accessing the draft plan can visit the Housing Element Webpage here.