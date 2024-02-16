Winter Storms Over Presidents’ Day Weekend

Snow at Bear Valley View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 10 AM Saturday until 4 AM Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for Yosemite National Park above 6,000 feet, from 10 AM Saturday until 10 AM Sunday.

Snow is forecast. The heaviest snowfall is expected on Saturday night.

The snow levels will be around 5,000 to 6,500 feet.

Total snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation, will range from four inches to one foot. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds could gust as high as forty-five mph.

Travel delays and periods of difficult travel will be possible.

Afterwards, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Yosemite National Park above 6,000 feet, from Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night. A Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from Sunday evening until Wednesday evening.

Heavy snow is forecast. The heaviest snowfall is expected on Monday.

The snow levels will be around 5,000 to 6,000 feet, before lowering to 4,500 to 5,500 feet by Tuesday.

The total snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation will range from two to four feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds could gust as high as fifty-five mph. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for road closures.