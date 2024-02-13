GOP: The Special Council Report

House Speaker Mike Johnson View Photo

House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republican leaders released a statement regarding last week’s Special Counsel report.

Johnson was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here is the statement:

“The Special Counsel’s finding that President Biden ‘willfully retained and disclosed classified materials’ and engaged in practices that ‘present serious risks to national security’ is deeply disturbing.

Not only does it demonstrate the President’s recklessness, but exposes a two-tiered system of justice that is indicting one President with politically motivated charges while carrying water for another amid similar allegations.

Among the most disturbing parts of this report is the Special Counsel’s justification for not recommending charges: namely that the President’s memory had such ‘significant limitations’ that he could not convince a jury that the President held a ‘mental state of willfulness’ that a serious felony requires.

A man too incapable of being held accountable for mishandling classified information is certainly unfit for the Oval Office.”

