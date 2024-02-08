40 Years Of Caring For Wild Animals In Calaveras County

African elephants Lulu (front) and Toka (back) at the ARK 2000 sanctuary View Photos

San Andreas, CA — The Performing Animal Welfare Society, or PAWS, in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County is celebrating 40 years of rescue, sanctuary and advocacy.

Since its inception in 1984, PAWS has changed the lives of over 250 animals, including 19 elephants, 90 big cats, and 19 bears. Elephant Lulu is also celebrating her 58th birthday, making her the oldest African pachyderm in North America, according to PAWS officials.

The sanctuary also serves as a platform for education and advocacy, resulting in major advances for captive wildlife, such as the Big Cat Public Safety Act of 2022. It prohibits keeping big cats as “pets” and bans contact between them and the public, as earlier reported here. PAWS also houses two celebrity tigers with ties to the famous hit Netflix series “Tiger King,” as detailed here.

“With a steady focus on ending the use of wildlife for entertainment and profit, PAWS invites you to stand alongside us as we strive towards a future where compassion prevails over cruelty. Together, we can change the world for captive wild animals!” stated Sanctuary officials.

The good news keeps coming as PAWS welcomes a new arrival, bobcat Rumi. Further details on the cat are forthcoming, say sanctuary officials.