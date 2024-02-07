Alleged Shoplifter Uses Rental Car To Steal Booze And Canned Corned Beef

Shoplifted items found in rental car -- ACSO photo View Photos

Amador County, CA – A Stockton woman allegedly filled a shopping cart with booze and canned meat, then wheeled it right out the door of the Amador County store.

On Saturday (2/3) afternoon at the Save Mart grocery store in Martel, an employee reported that a “woman was seen stealing a large amount of top-shelf liquor and fleeing the scene in a rental car.” A deputy headed to the store to talk to witnesses and investigate.

A short while later, the rental vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 16 and caught the eye of a patrol sergeant as the one wanted in the earlier theft. He located the vehicle parked at another shopping center in Rancho Murieta and detained the driver.

The deputy questioned the driver, 23-year-old Alia Hampton, and then detained her. The deputy did not have to look hard for the stolen items, as 22 cans of corned beef were visible right on the floorboard of the front passenger seat. Several bottles of liquor were also uncovered, and combined with the canned meat, it totaled about $800 worth.