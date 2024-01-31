Sierra Snowpack Still Lagging Well Behind Average

Sierra Snowpack Surveys View Photo

Lake Tahoe, CA — The California Department of Water Resources conducted its second Sierra Nevada snowpack reading of the season on Tuesday.

DWR reports that the results reflect a “modest increase” since the January 1 reading, but overall conditions are still “far below normal.”

The snow water equivalent is currently 58% of average for the date. Last year at this time it was 193%, in 2022 it was 92% and in 2021 it was 93%.

DWR Director Karla Nemeth stresses that conditions can still change, adding, “This year’s El Niño has delivered below-average precipitation and an even smaller snowpack. Californians must still prepare for all possible conditions during the remaining months of the rainy season.”

More precipitation is in the forecast this week. The peak of the seasonal Sierra Nevada snowpack typically comes by April 1.