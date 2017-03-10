Marijuana Regulations And Jail Construction On Supervisors Agenda

The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will pick up the discussion about tightening rules on recreational and medical marijuana.

At the last meeting in September, the board gave direction that it would like to limit the total amount of marijuana that can be grown to six plants, whether its medical or recreational, with no outdoor growing. There will also be related discussions today in regards to code compliance, and how much revenue proposed changes would cost to administer. Today’s meeting starts at 9am, but the discussion about marijuana is slated for 1:30pm.

In addition, the Board will discuss delaying the construction of the Tuolumne County Jail project. The supervisors have been planning to accept construction bids through the end of the week, but it may be extended to October 24th. The county had been pressing for construction to start in the next couple of months, but some sub-contractors have recently raised concerns about doing the ground work during the wet winter months. The Board will decide whether to delay the bid date, and also allow 20 months for the project to be completed, instead of the current 18 month timeline.

