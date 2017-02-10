Fires Putting Up Smoke In Stanislaus National Forest

Creek Fire burning on the Mi Wok Ranger District of STF Enlarge

Stanislaus National Forest, CA — A couple of lightning caused fires have been putting up some smoke this afternoon in the Stanislaus National Forest.

The Bummers Fire is estimated to be around 150 acres and burning in the remote area of Bummers Flat in the Summit Ranger District. It ignited on September 11 and firefighters are managing the incident for ecological benefit.

In addition, the 1,335-acre Creek Fire continues to burn in the Mi Wok Ranger District of the forest. It ignited on September 3rd near the Clear Lake and Bourland Mountain region of the forest.

Both were putting up smoke this afternoon, and were visible from areas of Tuolumne County. The Stanislaus National Forest reports that both incidents are in isolated regions and are not a threat to communities.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.