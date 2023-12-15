Mutz Bean Feed Success

Sonora, CA- The popular Mutz Bean Feed continued its 35-year tradition of providing the community with a cup of beans. This year the iconic iron pot of beans had no troubles simmering in the very sunny and warm winter day.

The event at Linoberg Street in Sonora is managed by the Tuolumne County Sportsman. No official count of people who came to enjoy the beans takes place, but hundreds were lined up on the sidewalk back Coffill Park at noontime. Many locals, dressed for the holidays, chat with neighbors as they wait in line. Sonora Police Chief Turu VanderWiel is seen in the photo ringing a bell for Salvation Army donations.

The loosely organized event has become one of the city’s most endearing and popular holiday events and a surprise to visitors who stumble upon the festive scene. The Mutz Bean Feed is supported by hungry lunch goers who are served by cheerful volunteers who took over the event after Galen “Mut” Mutzner retired in 2017 and passed away at age 94 in 2021.

The annual event is followed by the Pop Hudson Memorial Sing in Courthouse Park.