Second Week Of December Roadwork

Roadwork in Calaveras View Photo

Some road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, here are the Caltrans projects scheduled the week of December 10th to the 16th.

On Highway 4 expect traffic breaks from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road for the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project detailed here. Work will be on Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 12 road striping will impact one of the two lanes with a 14-mile moving closure from the San Joaquin Calaveras County line to Highway 26. The work is planned Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm. The striping will continue to impact traffic on Highway 26 from the from the San Joaquin Calaveras County line to Highway 12 on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 26 the long-term one-way traffic control at South Fork Mokelumne River for bridge work continues through December 30th.

On Highway 49 in Calaveras from O Connel Lane 2.6 miles to the portable truck scale shoulder work will impact traffic with one-way traffic control and delays of 10 about minutes. The work is scheduled from Monday though Friday from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm.

On Highway 49, at Fraguero Road in Tuolumne, one-way traffic control will allow for curb and gutter work. The work is scheduled Monday through Wednesday from 9 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 108 from Helipo Road between Long Barn and Cold Springs to Spring Gap Road in Strawberry one-way traffic control for drainage work will impact traffic with 10 minute delays. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm and Friday from 7 am to 3 pm.

Current Highway Pass details are in our traffic section here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.