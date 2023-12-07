Second Weekend in December Events

There are several holiday events and performances scheduled, this is an overview from our events calendar for the weekend of December 9th and 10th.

First on Friday, December 8th the Tuolumne City Christmas Parade will take place at 6 PM. Join Santa and Mrs. Claus and the many families who will watch the parade circle around West Side Memorial Park. Check out the Tuolumne Parks and Recreation Department market and the Summerville Parent Nursery School Annual Christmas Shop from 4 to 6 PM on Friday and 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday. Toddlers to tweens can shop with the help of elves for handmade gifts (items priced $1-$10) for everyone on their list at the Christmas Market. There are also items for adults to shop for and a silent auction.

It is Second Saturday Art Night in Downtown Sonora with ornaments crafting at the Tuolumne County Arts Alliance from 5 to 8 PM.

Columbia College has been Hosting the Charles W. Clyde Watercolor Art Exhibition. After retiring in 1998 from teaching drafting and related courses at Sonora High School and Columbia College, Clyde took up painting. This is the last weekend to view Clyde’s paintings, collected by his friends and family as he does not sell his art, but gives it away to friends who express an interest. The show concludes on Dec. 11, more details are in the Community section of our Classifieds.

The Mountain Melody Women’s Chorus is bringing holiday music to Calaveras County. The choir, made up of women from Calaveras and Amador counties, will perform at First Congregational Church in Murphys this Saturday at 2 PM. Details are here.

Saturday at 7 PM Calvary Chapel in Soulsbyville is hosting an Acoustic Christmas with Lincoln Brewster.

The free Columbia College Orchestra Winter Concerts will take place this Friday at 7M and Sunday December 10th beginning at 2 PM. The performances titled Connections/Inspirations will be held in the Dogwood Forum on the Columbia College campus. Dr. Daniel Godsil, instructor of music at Columbia College, will conduct the orchestra.

Join the Pine Cone Singers of Groveland for their winter concert “Caroling, Caroling” from Friday through Sunday at Groveland Evangelical Free Church. Traditional carols, upbeat renditions of favorite songs, and beautiful melodies, will fill your heart with the holiday spirit.

The nightly Christmas Light Show in Crystal Falls continues with more than 4,000 lights and Christmas songs starting on Eel River Drive from American River Drive, details are here. The Athletic Scholarship Foundation of Tuolumne County is hosting a Christmas Light Show in the Phoenix Lake area starting this Saturday and each night through New Years, as detailed here.

Sunday at 11 AM the Columbia All Equestrian Parade starts. The Historic Columbia tradition, produced by the Back Country Horsemen, and is open to all ages of equestrian riders/drivers and mounted groups. Unwrapped toys will be accepted for an ATTCAA toy drive. Later on Sunday in Columbia is the Las Posadas Nativity Procession. In the Spanish tradition, the biblical story of Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter in Bethlehem on Christmas Eve will be re-enacted at 5:30 with a distinctive 1850s flavor. Onlookers hold candles and are led in singing Christmas Carols.

Close to 60 nonprofits are participating in Christmas Tree Lane in Courthouse Park. This Saturday Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be in Courthouse Park from 4 pm to 7 pm courtesy of the City of Sonora and the Sonora Chamber of Commerce. The Holly Jolly Wagon will be available when Santa and Mrs. Claus are at their little house Saturday. This Sunday visiting hours for photos is 3 pm to 5pm.

Sierra Repertory Theater is performing “Cinderella” at the East Sonora Theater as detailed in the blog here. Based on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, the production features surprising twists and is a funny and romantic experience suitable for all ages. Performances are Thursday at 2 pm, Friday at 7 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm each week through December 17.

Murphys Creek Theater is performing “One Christmas Carol” with one actor who will play the over 35 distinct characters in Dickens’ famous story. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2 pm through December 23rd. All local theater venues are detailed here.

The Merchants of The Junction Shopping Center are hosting a “Giving Tree” this holiday season as detailed here.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is The Peppery.