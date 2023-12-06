Snow Is Likely In The Mountains This Thursday

Snow on the Sierra Nevada Mountains View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada above 4,000 feet, on Thursday from 10 AM through 10 PM.

Snow and breezy winds will impact elevations above 4,000 feet during the day Thursday.

Total snow accumulations of up to eight inches are possible. The further north you go, the heavier the snow. Lassen Peak could see upwards of a foot of snow.

Winds may gust as high as thirty-five mph.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Sonora Pass (Highway 108) is currently closed at Kennedy Meadows. Ebbetts Pass (Highway 4) is currently closed at Lake Alpine. Tioga Pass (Highway 120) is closed for the season at Crane Flat. Highway 88 Carson Pass is open with no restrictions. Both Highway 50 and Interstate 80 will likely be impacted as well. For the latest Highway conditions, log on to myMotherLode.com and click the traffic tab.