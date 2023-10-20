Minor Injuries After Fire Engine Overturns Near Long Barn

Long Barn, CA — The CHP has released some information about a crash that occurred earlier this week on Highway 108 that involved a US Forest Service Fire Engine.

It happened, at 9:15 pm on Monday, east of Bald Mountain Heliport in the Long Barn area. The CHP reports that 41-year-old Jason Satterthwaite of Sonora was driving the fire engine eastbound on Highway 108 and it drifted off the roadway. The engine struck a tree and overturned.

The CHP adds, “Mr. Satterthwaite was wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries. He was transported by ground ambulance to Adventist Health, Sonora for treatment. Drugs and/or Alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.”

No additional details were released.