Mariposa Grove Road Closed For Almost Two Weeks

Mariposa Grove in Yosemite National Park -- U.S. Forest Service photo View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Visitors heading to Yosemite National Park this weekend will get a real workout if they want to go to the Mariposa Grove.

On Monday, October 16, Mariposa Grove Road was closed and will not be reopened until Friday, October 27. That will allow crews to make road repairs due to damage from the last winter storms.

During the road closure, the only way to access the Mariposa Grove will be on foot via the Washburn Trail. It is a two-mile hike each way while gaining around 500 feet of elevation. Yosemite road officials advise that there will be no shuttle service or bike access to the grove. Those still wanting to make the trip are reminded to make sure they have plenty of water.