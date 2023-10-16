Extended Tax Deadline Pushed One Month

Sonora, CA– California taxpayers are getting a breather with an extended deadline to file their 2022 returns and settle any outstanding tax payments. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) originally pushed the deadline to October 16 due to the impact of severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides. However, a recent development further extends the deadline for 55 of the state’s 58 counties, granting them additional time to comply with their tax obligations.

The extended deadline, now set for November 16, applies to all California counties except Lassen, Modoc, and Shasta.

This additional month offers taxpayers more time to ensure their financial matters are in order. Representatives Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, and Mike Thompson, D-Woodland, see this extension as an opportunity for Congress to pass a bill that would exempt all wildfire relief payments from federal income taxes.

Here’s what the IRS deems eligible for the November 16 deadline:

2022 individual income tax returns and payments that are typically due on April 18.

2022 contributions to Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) and health savings accounts for eligible taxpayers.

Quarterly estimated tax payments that are usually due on April 18, June 15, and September 15.

Calendar-year 2022 partnership and S corporation returns, ordinarily due on March 15.

Calendar-year 2022 corporate and fiduciary income tax returns and payments, typically due on April 18.

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns that are typically due on May 1, July 31, and October 31.

Calendar-year 2022 returns filed by tax-exempt organizations, normally due on May 15.