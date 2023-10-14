Update: Nearly 3,000 Waking Up To No Power 

PG&E power outage in Twain Harte View Photo

Update at 7 a.m.: More than 3,000 PG&E customers are without lights this morning in the Twain Harte and Cedar Ridge areas of Tuolumne County, and the company is pushing back the repair time to this afternoon.

Those impacted are mostly north of Highway 108 and Kewin Mill Road. In all, 2,890 customers’ lights went out around 1:20 a.m. The utility reports that a crew is assessing the cause at the outage site. The estimated restoration time was sometime in this hour, which has been pushed to 2 p.m.

Original post at 6:07 a.m.:

