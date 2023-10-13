Update: Structure Fire In Phoenix Lake Area

Structure fire in the Phoenix Lake area or Tuolumne County View Photo

Update at 3:40 p.m.: Air and ground resources have knocked down a house fire on Paseo De Los Portales, off Phoenix Lake Road, in the Phoenix Lake area of Tuolumne County. The flames ignited in the garage of the single-story home in the 21800 block of Paseo De Los Portales Road and El Venada Trail, off Phoenix Lake Road. No residents were home at the time. Firefighters freed one dog from the house, but another remains missing, according to CAL Fire. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up for the next hour.

Original post at 2:45 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — Air and ground resources are working on a house fire in the Phoenix Lake area of Tuolumne County.

The flames broke out in a home in the 21800 block of Paseo De Los Portales Road and El Venada Trail, off Phoenix Lake Road. No residents were home at the time. Firefighters were able to free one dog from the house, but another is missing, according to CAL Fire.

There is no threat to other structures, and no flames have spread to nearby vegetation. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.