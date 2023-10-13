Burning Planned This Weekend At Calaveras Big Trees

Prescribed Fire Near Calaveras Big Trees State Park View Photo

Arnold, CA — Most of the North Grove of Calaveras Big Trees State Park will be closed this weekend due to prescribed burning.

The work was originally going to start on Wednesday, but it was postponed due to rainfall. Park officials relay that the vegetation should be dried out by Saturday so that the burning can commence.

California State Parks Public Information Officer, Amber Sprock, relays, “The majority of the North Grove area will be closed through the weekend and until conditions favor reopening. This includes the iconic North Grove Trail, Grove Overlook Trail, Three Senses Trail, and a portion of the River Canyon Trail.”

The plan is to burn 39 acres.

Residents of communities near Calaveras Big Trees State Park, including Arnold, Dorrington, Big Trees Village, White Pines, Blue Lake Springs, and Love Creek, may experience smoke resulting from these controlled burns.

