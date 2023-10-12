Quarry Fire Update

Tuolumne County, CA —In an update on the Quarry Fire provided by the Stanislaus National Forest’s Incident Management Team that is currently located within the Stanislaus National Forest, particularly in the Mi-Wok Ranger District, off Forest Road 3N01, east of Bourland Creek, and near the Emigrant Wilderness west of Cherry Creek. The fire has affected 6,553 acres and was initiated by lightning strikes. Containment stands at 41%, with a team of 64 personnel actively managing the situation.

Recent weather conditions, including precipitation and cooler temperatures, have led to reduced fire activity. Hand crews and fire engines are patrolling the fire’s edge and conducting mop-up operations. Firefighters are additionally monitoring smoke in the area in order to minimize the impact on air quality. There has been minimal fire growth. The Quarry Fire was one of 42 fires ignited by lightning strikes on September 9, across the forest, and district fire managers are working to achieve various resource objectives with their management of the fire. The anticipated date for full containment remains November 15.