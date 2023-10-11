Garvey Enters California’s US Senate Race

Steve Garvey - wikipedia commons image View Photo

A well-known sports figure is throwing his cap into the race to fill the California US Senate seat that was previously held by Dianne Feinstein.

Former Dodgers and Padres first baseman Steve Garvey says he will be running as a Republican. Garvey was the National League MVP in 1974.

He launched a campaign video announcing that it is “time to get back in the game.”

Garvey says he will focus on consensus building and creating coalitions. He says he will try to break through the current divisions in Washington, DC.

Garvey says his main focus will be on “quality of life” issues, “public safety,” and “education.”

The seat that will be on the ballot in 2024 is currently held by Laphonza Butler, Governor Gavin Newsom’s pick to finish out the term. She has not stated whether she will run next year. Other Democrats confirmed in the race include Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.

The top two candidates in the March Primary election, regardless of party, will move on to compete in the General Election in November.