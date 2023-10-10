Surface Repairs To Close Section Of Twain Harte Road

Road Closed detour sign View Photo

Twain Harte, CA – Motorists will need to find an alternative route tomorrow in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County.

County road crews will be conducting surface treatment work on Confidence South Fork Road from Michigan Drive to Grey Owl Court. The hours of operation are from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11.

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible. Travelers will need to use an alternate route during the work. Drivers are asked to obey all construction signs and/or traffic control personnel in the cone zone.