Mostly Clear
70.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Surface Repairs To Close Section Of Twain Harte Road

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Road Closed detour sign

Road Closed detour sign

Photo Icon View Photo

Twain Harte, CA – Motorists will need to find an alternative route tomorrow in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County.

County road crews will be conducting surface treatment work on Confidence South Fork Road from Michigan Drive to Grey Owl Court. The hours of operation are from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11.

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible. Travelers will need to use an alternate route during the work. Drivers are asked to obey all construction signs and/or traffic control personnel in the cone zone.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 