Partly Cloudy
71.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Extended Tax Deadline Looms for Californians

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
Finance - coins

Finance - coins

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA–As Tax Day approaches, Californians are reminded that the deadline this year is October 16. This extension is a result of the severe winter storms that impacted the state earlier in the year, causing the deadline to be pushed forward. The extension applies to nearly all of California, granting a six-month reprieve for residents and businesses. This includes counties such as Calaveras and Tuolumne.

This extended deadline encompasses both filing and payment obligations, both state and federal taxes. The intention behind this extension was to provide taxpayers with additional time to recover from any damages caused by the storms and to make sure they can claim any deductions related to disaster losses they may have incurred.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 