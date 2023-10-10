Extended Tax Deadline Looms for Californians

Sonora, CA–As Tax Day approaches, Californians are reminded that the deadline this year is October 16. This extension is a result of the severe winter storms that impacted the state earlier in the year, causing the deadline to be pushed forward. The extension applies to nearly all of California, granting a six-month reprieve for residents and businesses. This includes counties such as Calaveras and Tuolumne.

This extended deadline encompasses both filing and payment obligations, both state and federal taxes. The intention behind this extension was to provide taxpayers with additional time to recover from any damages caused by the storms and to make sure they can claim any deductions related to disaster losses they may have incurred.