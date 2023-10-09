Prescribed Burn At Calaveras Big Trees State Park

ARNOLD, CA— California State Parks and CAL FIRE are set to commence prescribed burning activities within Calaveras Big Trees State Park, beginning on Wednesday. The execution of these burns will be contingent on favorable weather and air quality conditions conducive to smoke dispersal. In case conditions are unsuitable for burning, the department will reschedule the treatment.

The prescribed burn will encompass approximately 39 acres in the heart of the North Grove area within the state park. Visitors should be prepared for significant closures during this prescribed burning period, affecting access to trails like North Grove Trail, Three Senses Trail, and Grove Overlook Trail. These closures will remain in effect until conditions permit reopening. Some smoke will linger in the area even after active firing has ceased.

Safeguarding and preserving the giant sequoia groves has been a top priority for the department since the park’s establishment in 1931. Prescribed burning is a component of the State Park’s vegetation management program, aimed at enhancing forest resilience and encouraging the growth of new giant sequoias. Forest management and prescribed burns serve to rejuvenate and sustain a diverse forest ecosystem, reduce the risk of dangerous fuel accumulations, enhance wildlife habitats, replenish soil nutrients, safeguard park infrastructure, and mitigate the threat of catastrophic wildfires.

Residents of communities near Calaveras Big Trees State Park, including Arnold, Dorrington, Big Trees Village, White Pines, Blue Lake Springs, and Love Creek, may experience smoke resulting from these controlled burns. The department coordinates closely with the Calaveras and Tuolumne County Air Districts to minimize smoke impact on surrounding communities. myMotherLode.com features a new blog about this project, authored by Craig Thomas and Brent Skaggs of the Fire Restoration Group. You can find more details on the project in their blog post here.