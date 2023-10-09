CHP Releases Details On Recent Crash That Injured Three Teenagers

Calaveras, CA– Recently, a traffic incident occurred on Burson Road, south of Highway 12. At approximately 11:08 AM, a 17-year-old male driver was traveling south on Burson Road in a pickup truck, accompanied by two 17-year-old male passengers.

As the road curved to the left, the driver failed to navigate the curve safely, causing the vehicle to cross into the northbound lane. Subsequently, the pickup truck left the roadway, colliding with a tree on the road’s east side. The impact resulted in the vehicle stopping on the east shoulder.

One of the passengers managed to exit the vehicle independently. Coincidentally, a nearby ambulance, en route to an unrelated medical call, came upon the collision scene just minutes after it occurred. The paramedics swiftly attended to one of the passengers, who had sustained major injuries. However, the driver of the pickup truck was trapped inside the extensively damaged vehicle. Emergency responders from the fire department arrived on the scene and utilized specialized equipment, known as the “Jaws of Life,” to extricate the driver.

One of the injured passengers was subsequently airlifted from the scene via helicopter for immediate medical treatment, while the driver was transported by ground ambulance to receive treatment for their own major injuries. The use of drugs and or alcohol did not play a role in this collision.