First Week of October Events

There are many events and fundraisers planned for the first weekend of October.

14th biennial Groveland Quilt Show is a two-day event this year with the theme, “Patterns of God’s Love.” The Pine Needlers Quilt Guild and Groveland Evangelical Free Church have partnered to put on the show of well over 100 quilts. The event on Friday and Saturday will also have craft and baked goods sale, silent auction, and a soup luncheon on Saturday.

The Jamestown Handmade Parade wants you to gather your party and join them in Rocca Park on Saturday. There will be live music by the Lucky CuZn Brass Band, Art in the Park at 3pm, register to be in the parade by 5 pm and then the street closes at 6 PM for the parade at dusk and entertainment by Infinite Spin. Details are here.

It is the 31st Gold Rush Street Faire in Murphys featuring live music, art and craft booths, and family-fun activities. At the same time in Murphys Community Park the Calaveras Winegrape Alliance is hosting the 30th Annual Calaveras County Grape Stomp Competition. The event starts at 9 AM with 120 costumed teams of two competing throughout the day. Main Street in Murphys will be closed between Big Trees Road and Church Street from 6:00 AM to 7:30 PM.

The 48th annual Lumberjack Day in West Point will celebrate over 100 years of logging in the mountains on Saturday. The largest event of the year in West Point begins with a pancake breakfast followed by a soap box derby, a parade, logging shows, competitions, live music, great food, vendors and more. The event benefits Calaveras High School’s FFA, visit lumberjackday.info for ticket details and the schedule.

The Sonora Lions Club is hosting the annual Newt McKenna Lobster Dinner Fundraiser on Friday at the Elks Lodge in Sonora. All proceeds benefit the Sonora Lions Club’s programs and projects, such as the Columbia College Scholarships, Student Speakers Contest, Read to Succeed, Rising Star Award, and more. Details are in the event listing here.

The UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be holding an Open Garden Day at the Demonstration Garden on Saturday. This month’s presentation is on Native Plants.

The Farms of Tuolumne County (FOTC) Pumpkin and Zucchini weigh-in is this Saturday from 11 am to 4pm at Indigeny Reserve. The weigh-in is part of the Fall Festival happening each Saturday in October with live music, dancing, food, craft vendors, hayrides, a pumpkin patch, a scarecrow-making contest, and more. There is a $5 parking fee with no ATM onsite so cash is requested.

Saturday from Noon until 3 in Groveland is Community Airport Day at Pine Mountain Lake Airport. The event will feature sky divers, formation flights, RC planes, flying skills contests, special aerial surprises, airplanes, helicopters and cars on display. Details are here.

Saturday and Sunday the Red Church Benefit Concerts and Victorian Teas will be held. Learn the true story of Elizabeth Leary and other intrepid women of the local Gold Rush era. Victorian attire is welcome, tickets details are here.

Sunday is the Jake Jacobson Concert at the Golf Club at Copper Valley. Listen to some great music bring lawn chairs and blankets and have a drink with friends by your side.

Opening night of the spooky, dark comedy “The Moors” inspired by the letters of Charlotte Brontë, will be presented by Murphys Creek Theatre this Friday at 7:30 PM and performances continue through October 29. A preview of the play tonight, Thursday October 5th, will raise funds for the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee as detailed here.

Mountain Youth and Community Theatre will present “Tuck Everlasting the Musical Show” this Friday through October 15th. The story follows Winnie who learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth and she must make a choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey. Performance times are in the events calendar here.

Sierra Repertory Theater’s performances of “The Graduate” continue at the Fallon House Theater in Columbia through October 29. Performances are Thursday at 2 pm, Friday at 7 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm.

In Angels Camp at the fairgrounds is a classic circus held for one week titled Alegria, King Kong vs Dinosaurs tickets are $10-15.

Yard sales are listed in our Classifieds section here. The Peaceful Valley Farmers Market opens this Friday and next Friday will be the last Market of the season. The Sonora Farmers Market is this Saturday morning and there will be one more on October 14th.

The purple ribbons and signs on Washington Street in downtown Sonora are to “Paint the Town Purple” as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, observed each year in October. The Center For A Non Violent Community that organized the purple event last year is a domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking crisis organization located at 542 W. Stockton St. in Sonora. Its 24-hour support line is 209-533-3401. For more information or to make donations, visit https://nonviolentcommunity.org/.

Enjoy the view from our several local webcams here, Railtown 1897 Historic State Park is open, check out the movie times at local theaters, and the weather forecast is here.