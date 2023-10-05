Clear
Prescribed Burn To Be Ignited In Yosemite

By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite, CA — Strategic burning will get underway today on the Studhorse unit within Yosemite National Park which is located south of the Wawona Hotel.

In total, 56 acres will be burned (in units 1 and 2 on the map), starting at around 2 pm, weather permitting.

After the burning today and tomorrow, no ignitions are planned for the weekend. However, firefighters will remain in the area to monitor the project. The goal is to help create a healthier forest, improve wildlife habitats, and lower fire risks on the landscape.

Smoke will be visible along the Wawona Road (Highway 41) and in the Wawona area during and after burning operations.

